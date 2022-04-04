I am writing to explain why Ally Layman is the best choice for the House of Delegates seat for District 24. I have known Ally Layman for many years. We met serving on Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ Diversity Advisory Committee. From the first, I saw that Ally is a kind, compassionate, thoughtful person who is dedicated to helping her community.
Ally Layman promises to advocate for change in District 24, and her work with the Diversity Committee, the Huntington Human Relations Commission and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter prove that she is committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our community. Her commitment to advocating for public education and teachers, health care for service workers, labor unions, and accessible broadband for all demonstrates that she is dedicated to improving everyone’s quality of life, regardless of class, race, or gender.
Huntington and Cabell County as well as all of West Virginia have faced so many challenges and obstacles over the years. By working together, we can address issues of importance to all citizens, and Ally Layman is a bridge builder. As West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton said, “Rather than focusing on the obstacle in your path, focus on the bridge over the obstacle.”
