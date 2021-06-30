In response to a recent letter commenting of Americans being fearful on immigration, I question the validity of the writer’s argument.
Generally speaking, American are not fearful or opposed to those immigrants who legally come to America through worker programs or seeking citizenship. Most are honest, hardworking, wanting to advance and contribute to society or avail themselves to the opportunities America has to offer.
What many Americans oppose are those here illegally, overtaxing and taking advantage of government programs that were designed to aid the poor or disadvantaged citizens in this country. The immigration system was not set up to admit those who would be a burden to society or as a welfare system to those who were unable to contribute to society.
Many who have immigrated become business owners, skilled craftsmen, doctors or medical workers, teachers, law enforcement or other necessary workers to society. They may attend religious services, schools, be coworkers, share meals, play sports or be your neighbor.
Perhaps those who are fearful are not fearful of or opposed to the immigrant personally but to a government and society that would give an advantage in access to education, jobs, medical and health care, loans, tax breaks or other benefits that many Americans are denied.
Currently, thousands of immigrants are crossing Americas borders. These illegal immigrants, encouraged by the government, origin and motives for coming unknown, disregarding rules of law, receiving billions in aid and future benefits, taking seats in already over crowded schools, will do little to contribute to society. This is what scares many Americans, and rightfully so.
Roy Heffner
Chesapeake, Ohio