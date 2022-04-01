Many Americans are oblivious to the world outside our borders. It helps that we are a continental-size country, with oceans separating us from Asia and Europe/Africa. (Central and South America are another matter.) Buffering us from the world, oblivious to other nations. Sad that we learn geography from our wars. More recently, Vietnam (Southeast Asia), Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and once again Europe. Now many citizens can pinpoint the location of Hanoi and Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Baghdad and Mosul, Kabul and Kandahar, Damascus and Aleppo. Today, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Odessa in Ukraine. A tragic way to learn geography, the earth on which we all live.
Time to look at an atlas and realize that we are not alone, a part of a global community, and interconnected. Every event, anywhere on our small planet, concerns us, from political conflicts to climate change, from Mali to Kiribati. Look them up.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
John Kerry cartoon wrong, should not have been published
I tried to ignore the first time, but after The Herald-Dispatch ran a second editorial cartoon showing John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, saying to a Ukrainian refugee, with destruction all around, that the biggest threat is climate change or the war is causing too much of a carbon footprint, I must point out that this is crossing a line.
Do you really think a war veteran, someone who has experienced the horrors of war, would be so callous? John Kerry served in Vietnam, where he earned three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star medal and a Bronze Star medal. I wonder if the person responsible for placing these cartoons in the H-D has the same credentials. Might this have anything to do with the managing director of HD Media, who is also the president of Energy Services of America, a pipeline construction company? If he has a personal grievance with Mr. Kerry, it doesn’t belong on your editorial page, especially when it involves making light of innocent people fleeing for their lives.
Anita Gardner Farrell
Huntington
A solution to controversies regarding transgender sports?
There are large amounts of arguments and even laws being passed concerning the problem of biological males competing in women’s sports events. There is a real problem of the physical advantage of males competing against females and arguments about what someone “identifies” as being vs fairness in sports.
Has anyone considered that there is a simple and totally fair solution to this problem that would not require any major rules changes? For decades, the women’s rights advocates have campaigned for allowing women to compete on men’s teams. This is now almost universally accepted; we see female baseball pitchers and football placekickers. So, in that spirit, if a male wants to identify as female, let them play in the men’s leagues but be identified for the records as a female. This should satisfy the women’s rights protesters, allows the “identifying” athlete to play on a level field and avoids the unfairness of biological females having to compete against an unfair advantage. What’s not to love about that?
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.