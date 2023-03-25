Former President Trump and his followers have been using buzz words like “globalization” and “George Soros” in their rhetoric of late. Both are tropes for Jews in right-wing circles. The first word harks back to the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a forgery published in 1903 in Tzarist Russia, outlining a plot by Jews to overtake the world. The second, a person, refers to the Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist of Jewish origin, a man vilified by Viktor Orban, the neo-fascist prime minister of Hungary.
Pandering to prejudices and hate to win votes does not work in the USA. Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, any phobia directed towards a minority group, misogyny, racism and isolationism have no appeal among the majority of Americans. Trump, his enablers and the GOP need to learn that the USA is diverse, founded on inclusion, its uniqueness and strength. Until then, a party doomed to extinction. Any one remember the America First Party (1943)? They used the same rhetoric then as the GOP today.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.