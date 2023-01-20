The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It almost seems every American is an actor today, inauthentic in every part of our daily walk. We believe our personal lives are empowered, resilient, kind, and diverse. In fact, we are bony and weak, prone to anxiety and depression, malicious, and all the same in our approach to life.

Our education is a pathway for status, not focused on knowledge; our career choices are made for financial gain, not for belonging and community; our politics are contentious, not conciliatory; our religion is skin deep and ill-informed, not truly “Christian.”

