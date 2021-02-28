The new Biden administration is looking into reparations to minority communities for harm done in the past. Well known are Native Americans, their loss of autonomy, territory, forced cultural assimilation, and the national neglect for their well-being. Less known, our African American citizens.
African Americans, present before and since our Independence, have been discriminated against for hundreds of years. In housing (e.g., “redlining” by banks for mortgages), in funding for education, in job opportunities, in health care and in voting. Our city of Huntington is no exception to the inequity. A sad and long history of our society and government denying our citizens their chance to thrive and contribute to our country.
There are local African Americans who made it and became influential in our country — rare individuals, people like Carter G. Woodson, Memphis Tennessee Garrison and Henry Louis Gates Jr. — a few names from the top of my head. They are exceptions, not the rule. Imagine the many more who could have and can contribute to our nation but are not given the chance because of the racism inherent, perhaps now dormant, in our institutions.
Voting rights were given to Native Americans in 1924 (in some states as late as 1962), to African Americans in 1870, and to women in 1920. For younger readers, perhaps shocking to know that our country was founded by a minority white male Christian crowd (then as now), mostly rich and many property holders with slaves, in this land in 1787 (the U.S. Constitutional Congress). Not the reality of our nation today.
Time to repair our history and to move into the future. And time to recognize our country as multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and diverse — what makes our America great.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington