Around five years ago, a small group of anarchists began destroying religious statutes carved into rock cliffs in Iraq and other Middle East countries. No one stopped these anarchists and, as a result, their numbers grew and their destruction of religious and historic sites, and places of worship, increased. These anarchists still were not stopped. Soon they became so numerous they began taking and holding the land where they were causing destruction. They started using terror tactics against those who spoke up against them. These tactics included beheadings and burning people in cages.
These anarchist/terrorists with their newly occupied land and financial sources (from looting) became a threat to the rest of the world, including the United States. They called themselves ISIS.
When Donald Trump became president, he ordered our military to destroy ISIS. Within a year, with the help of our allies, the ISIS terrorists were destroyed.
Today within the United States we have anarchists who have taken over peaceful demonstrations. These anarchists are tearing down public statutes, burning and looting businesses, even attempting to burn churches. They have taken over police stations and now occupy blocks of a major city. These anarchists have killed shop owners and police officers. While these anarchists become more brazen, governors and mayors talk about doing away with the police. The mayor of one partly occupied city even said of this occupation that we can have a summer of love.
We need to take a lesson form ISIS and our final response to it. These anarchists in the USA must be confronted by superior force, arrested and jailed. We must have law and order. Our citizens and businesses must be safe.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio