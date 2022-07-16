The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade, ruling abortion is no longer a constitutional right, leaving it to the states to legislate, some re-enacting laws from the 19th century when women were still “property” and not allowed to vote.
Abortion is a very personal issue between a woman, her family, and doctors, not a matter for politicians and opportunists and their agendas.
The whole debate appears centered on the definition of when human life begins, essentially a religious and cultural matter. For many Christians, life begins at conception; for other religions cultures, near or at birth. In Judaism, “nephesh,” the soul, appears at birth. And if you read the Tanakh (Old Testament) and Talmud commentaries, abortions are permitted if the mother’s well-being is at risk and if she was impregnated by family members or by rape. (Perhaps we should ban the Old Testament from our classrooms. Too salacious. Consult the governor of Florida.) In some cultures a baby is not considered human until it is 2 or 3.
All this to argue that these new anti-abortion bans in many states have nothing to do with medicine but all to do with religion with one dominant faith, Christianity (not all denominations), imposing its ideas on the country.
The Supreme Court this year has already weakened the separation between church and state with decisions on Maine (requiring the state to fund parochial schools) and on a football coach at a public school in Washington state now allowed to pray (to Jesus) with his team on the field, the players and parents not consulted. I, for one, do not want to live in a theocracy or have my tax dollars paying for any religious instruction.
We are a secular republic, proud in our diversity, the key to our success as a nation. Lately, a dangerous trend to impose one narrow ideology for all. Women are the first victims in the attempt to move the clock backwards.
