Having gone into the work force at the age of 18, one of my biggest regrets was my not making the effort to obtain a college education. I used to believe that the benefits of the academic experience would have been a major plus in my life. But with the socialist anti-American views that have taken over our so-called “higher education” institutions, I no longer envy college graduates. As a matter of fact, I pity them. I will be content with my high school diploma.
Carl D. Sutton
Ironton
Too many hogs eat at public trough
Ever hear the old saying, “The big hog at the trough will root the little hog out every time?” Have you ever seen a poor politician? One who drives an old car or an old truck? That would mean he probably had to work for a living. Or lived on the rough side of town in an old rundown home?
They have to start out with a certain amount of wealth, but it’s never good enough. Ever wonder why a politician would fight, scratch, lie, cheat and everything else to get a certain office that pays $80,000 to $100,000 a year? Because there’s more at the top.
With wealth comes power. With wealth and power come arrogance. And with those three come more greed, and it seems so easy for them to lie to us about one thing and do something very different.
Have you stood by and not noticed how many millionaires and billionaires are in office? With a good old boy demeanor but don’t have a clue about what people really need or how we have to live? Earl Pitts used to have a radio show, and his sign-off message was “Wake up, America!”
Randy Maddy
Chesapeake, Ohio