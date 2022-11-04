On Nov. 1, NPR broadcast an interview with Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. State Department special envoy on monitoring and combating anti-Semitism, the same day that this paper published a national column by Dana Milbank on the same topic. The rise of anti-Semitism in the USA has skyrocketed these last years based on data from the Anti-Defamation League. Jews only account for about 2% of the U.S. population, yet they have been victims of over 70% of hate crimes targeting a religious group, from mass murder to personal attacks, to desecrating synagogues, community centers, even cemeteries. Why?
Anti-Semitism is the oldest recorded hatred towards a group in history. Ebbs and flows depend on many factors, often related to a society looking for excuses for their misfortunes. Blood libels to conspiracy theories of Jews secretly trying to create “the new world order.” A dark and malevolent force. The idea of Jewish domination is deeply rooted in right-wing ideologies, much based on the “The Protocols,” a forgery of the Russian tsarist police around 1902.
The USA traditionally has had protections for minorities. And not only for Jews. These are now being wittled away by the U.S. Supreme Court and by many state legislatures. Today the political discourse allows hate of the other to thrive unchecked, much spread through social media. It is very disturbing.
Time for our leaders to lead, at all levels of government, national to local, and to speak out and defend our minority citizens, the foundation of the country, a nation of indigenous peoples and immigrants. To date, there have been few.
Anti-Semitism will not just go away. It is ingrained in western (and other) cultures. Perhaps our USA, instead of helping perpetuate the hate can at least contribute to watering it down? Right now, many of our politicians, TV personalities and social media are fueling the flames.
