On Nov. 1, NPR broadcast an interview with Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. State Department special envoy on monitoring and combating anti-Semitism, the same day that this paper published a national column by Dana Milbank on the same topic. The rise of anti-Semitism in the USA has skyrocketed these last years based on data from the Anti-Defamation League. Jews only account for about 2% of the U.S. population, yet they have been victims of over 70% of hate crimes targeting a religious group, from mass murder to personal attacks, to desecrating synagogues, community centers, even cemeteries. Why?

Anti-Semitism is the oldest recorded hatred towards a group in history. Ebbs and flows depend on many factors, often related to a society looking for excuses for their misfortunes. Blood libels to conspiracy theories of Jews secretly trying to create “the new world order.” A dark and malevolent force. The idea of Jewish domination is deeply rooted in right-wing ideologies, much based on the “The Protocols,” a forgery of the Russian tsarist police around 1902.

