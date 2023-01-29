The Pantheon built in Rome around AD 126 with intricate dome still appears new. Employing Roman concrete exhibits incredible strength. It also possesses ability to self-heal with cracks mysteriously disappearing over time. This self-healing behavior long puzzles scientists.
In January 2023, Linda Seymour and other scientists show that self-healing hinges on white flecks (lime clasts) in concrete. Others previously dismiss while flecks as imperfections in building material. Yet, they appear ubiquitously in concrete of ancient Roman structures.
As cracks appear in Roman concrete, lime clasts crumble and release calcium into fracture. Water seeping into rupture reacts with calcium, sealing it.
It’s thought that Romans added quicklime (calcium oxide) in heated powder form when preparing concrete. Quicklime reacts with water to form slaked lime (calcium hydroxide). This controlled explosive reaction generates intense heat and disperses lime clasts throughout concrete matrix.
Currently, buildings last 100 years or less. Roman concrete in new construction promises structural life spans comparable to the Pantheon. Self-healing concrete offers cost savings, conservation of resources and superior building-material performance.
Concrete, most widely used building material, represents second-most-used substance globally after water. Concrete usage resides at twice that of steel, wood, plastics, and aluminum combined.
Roman concrete performance exceeds that from Portland cement developed in 18th century. Let’s benefit from antiquity’s concrete development. It’s still cutting edge even by today’s standards.
