The Pantheon built in Rome around AD 126 with intricate dome still appears new. Employing Roman concrete exhibits incredible strength. It also possesses ability to self-heal with cracks mysteriously disappearing over time. This self-healing behavior long puzzles scientists.

In January 2023, Linda Seymour and other scientists show that self-healing hinges on white flecks (lime clasts) in concrete. Others previously dismiss while flecks as imperfections in building material. Yet, they appear ubiquitously in concrete of ancient Roman structures.

