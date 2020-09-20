Essential reporting in volatile times.

I hope everyone knows how fortunate we are to live in a community with such great health care professionals, including doctors, nurses, support personnel and volunteers.

As I have gotten older, my contact with these wonderful people has increased. Our hospitals are staffed with caring and nurturing individuals. They listen to our concerns with empathy. We have medical services that rank nationally as some of the best to be found.

Now they are working under the stressful COVID-19, threatening them and their families. Please, when you have an opportunity to let them know how much they are appreciated, give them a shout out. I will not list all the health professionals I have had contact with for fear of leaving someone out. Personally, please know how much I respect and appreciate you. Thank you for your service to our community.

John Flowers

Huntington

