We Americans enjoy more freedom than most people on the globe. Most of us take it for granted. It has always been like that way for us. We know no other way, but there is a time when personal freedom endangers others. I have heard many complaints that immunization and masks to protect us and others from COVID-19 takes away our freedom. Yes, these requirements take away my freedom to infect others and me.
Do traffic lights encroach on my freedom to travel? Do hunting regulations restrict my freedom to hunt? Do OSHA rules regarding hard hats and safety glasses take my freedom to work? No. There is a time when changes in our behavior need to be mandated — when our selfish acts endanger us and others. Following the aforementioned rules saves lives — a small price to pay for obvious benefits.
