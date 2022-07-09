I called council member Holly Smith Mount to express concerns regarding the upcoming ordinance regarding so-called conversion therapy. Smith Mount is obviously in favor of the ordinance. When I tried to express my concerns and feelings about it, she hung up on me. I thought the purpose of council members was to field questions and concerns from their constituents about any matter before council and the city, especially one which attempts to censor free speech. Smith Mount apparently thinks because I disagree with her, my feelings and opinions are unimportant. Is this the role of a council member, to listen only to those that agree with her, and hang up on all others?
This ordinance is an attack on free speech and probably will not survive a court test. It would turn into a he said-she said situation, with no corroboration for either patient or counselor. The city needs to stay out of dicey political areas such as this and try to work on things that concern it, such as infrastructure, roads, cleanliness and serving the residents who pay the taxes. I believe Huntington City Hall is there for the people, not vice versa.
Kudos to Bryan Chambers, who at least allowed me to express my concern about my council member, who doesn’t think her own constituents are important enough to talk to.
