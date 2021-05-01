Once upon a time it was no big deal for high school boys to bring hunting rifles or squirrel guns to school so they could spend a few afterschool hours in the woods hunting. Many schools had firearm safety classes and encouraged marksmanship. West Virginia operated several hospitals for the mentally ill. They are now all gone. The one in Weston is a tourist attraction.
Switzerland spends a lot of taxpayer money to ensure they remain a neutral county. Every male citizen is a member of their defense force and is well-armed with the most modern firearms. Israel has a mandatory two-year military service where everyone is trained in the use of firearms. You never hear of a school shooting in Israel because every teacher is armed with a real assault weapon.
Article 1 Section 8 of our Constitution says Congress is to “Provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia,” the same Militia noted in the Second Amendment. When did Congress stop proving for the Regulated Militia? If every citizen of the Unite States (including women) were armed and trained, our “gun problem” would be mostly solved.
Fred Friar
Lavalette