Marshall University’s science-building facade bears axiom “Science is Truth, Truth is Beauty.” Implication from mathematical transitive law (If a=b and b=c, then a=c) is that all things being equal “Science is Beauty.”
Franklin’s and Edison’s profiles bracket truth-precept. Names of Steinmetz, Chamberlin, Pasteur, and Gibbs circumscribe it.
Oldest Founding Father and Renaissance man Benjamin Franklin coined terms “battery,” “positive charge,” and “negative charge.” He devised ways to generate, store and deploy electricity. He designed and promoted lightning rods, preventing structural fires throughout world.
Father of American electrical innovation, Thomas Edison, invented phonograph, incandescent light bulb, electrographic vote recorder, magnetic iron ore separator and motion pictures, among others.
Wizard of Schenectady, Charles Steinmetz, fostered alternating current development and empowered U.S. electric power industry with formulation of mathematical theories for engineers.
American geologist Thomas Chamberlin founded Journal of Geology. He’s best known for Chamberlin-Moulton Planetesimal Hypothesis (theory of solar system formation).
Father of immunology, Louis Pasteur, discovered principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation, and pasteurization. His breakthroughs in causes and prevention of diseases saved millions of lives.
Mathematical physicist Willard Gibbs transformed physical chemistry into rigorous inductive science. He formulated thermodynamic statistical mechanics, applied Maxwell’s equations to optics and invented modern vector calculus.
Each man manifests creative genius. Their work illuminates shared spark of inspiration between science and art.
In 1970s as Marshall student, there’s College of Arts and Science. Then, I believed better it be just College of Science. It’s that today. Curiously, I now see wisdom of including arts.
Look at Pablo Picasso illustrating how art eliminates the unnecessary. Listen to William Plomer’s poetry discerning, “Creativity is the power to connect the seemingly unconnected.” Learn from Albert Einstein’s reckoning, “Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.”
