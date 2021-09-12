Did you know that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources allows resident bear hunters to use packs of dogs to chase bear year round? Sows and cubs are especially vulnerable in spring and summer months. Being chased by a pack of hunting dogs is one of many stresses that they may encounter at this time. When chased, sows with young cubs can be separated, resulting in orphaned or killed cubs. All wildlife deserves a chance to raise their young without being haVOICE761rassed.
I’m 60 years old, and I’ve been a squirrel hunter for the past 55 years. I am not anti-hunting. I’m a West Virginia native and I love West Virginia and have always eaten wild game as a healthy choice. The act of chasing sows and cubs with packs of dogs for “sport” or “pleasure” in spring and summer is wrong and needs to stop. Please sign and share this petition.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.