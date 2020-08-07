Opinions that matter are from people that work for a living producing something for other people to eat, wear, sit in, lie on, build, repair, etc. You get the idea.
They are also doctors, nurses, policemen, firemen, health care workers and many more that do good things for their fellow mankind. These are the people whose opinions are the only ones that matter to me and matter to most people, but it seems that all we hear from are politicians who tell you what they think you want to hear instead of the truth. There are a few that can say a complete sentence without lying, but not nearly enough of them.
And then there are the opinions that do not matter, such as movie stars, pro sports players, news people that slant the news or completely lie about the facts or do not tell the whole story.
Now for my opinion that only matters to me is about why I liked to watch sporting events was to keep my mind entertained and off of the everyday of making ends meet and the worry of providing for my family, but now MLB, NFL and NBA have become political by kneeling instead of standing for our national anthem and our flag, which represents to me the sacrifice of the many thousands of men and women who gave their lives so they have the right to make millions playing a game.
Their opinions especially do not count in my mind, and I will never watch or support another pro baseball, football or basketball game until they stand again and go back to being entertainers, which is all they are paid to be. They are always free to say whatever they believe on their own time, but not on my time to be free of other people’s opinions!
Terry Thornburg
Huntington