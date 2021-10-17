I am going to attend the next school board meeting as a visitor. I am doing this because with the recent government actions that might dampen parental involvement in the education process it is necessary to preserve this right and practice. I do not suspect the local school system is doing anything wrong that requires a crowd with pitchforks to form, but attendance is necessary to show support for the rights parents/citizens have in participating in the process.
I think nationwide parents should increase their participation rather than wither in the face of government intimidation. No one should act violently toward government officials, but they should demand their right to be heard.
I think it should be remembered that students and parents are the primary parties of the education process. Teachers and administrators are valued employees who support their customers, but they should not have a say that overshadows parents’.
