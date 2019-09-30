My commendations to Jim Ross' column in the Sept. 20 Herald-Dispatch.
Let me assure his granddaughter that it is indeed an honor and a pleasure to serve as a “Ruler of Elves.” Of course, when I first began my reign, it was only men who had that awesome responsibility, as their female counterparts were named “Audrey.” I could even claim to be the “King” of Elves.
It is also interesting to note that “Aubrey” is now not only assigned to up and coming young ladies but is also given several alternative spellings, such as “Aubrie” or “Aubree.”
Such is progress. All the best to the newest “Aubrey.” Long may she reign!
Aubrey King
Huntington