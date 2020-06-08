Luddites (English workers) greet the advent of the industrial revolution by destroying machinery. They accuse machine owners of using fraudulent and deceitful methods to subvert standard labor practices. The movement culminates in a region-wide rebellion (1811-1816). Mill and factory owners shoot protesters, eventually suppressing the movement with legal and military force. Today, the term Luddite describes a person opposed to industrialization, automation, computerization, or just new technology.
Steadily, we rely on automation for buying goods, supplying personal assistants, operating motor vehicles, using farm equipment, vacuuming the floor, making deliveries, furnishing home security, and much more. The internet of things (IoT) begins with Carnegie Mellon University’s connection of the first modified Coca-Cola vending machine to the internet for reporting its inventory (1982). Since, IoT grows to include our refrigerator, coffee pot, smart TV, baby monitor, and toaster to name a few.
Predictably, new automation opportunities arise. Amazon constantly updates automation in fulfillment centers. Their workers serve as cogs in the logistic wheels of package processing. The COVID-19 pandemic urges “Big Business” to promote use of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and other tools for replacing vulnerable workers.
Advancing automation offers efficient operation of critical infrastructures. Economic cost-benefit analyses prompt such investments. However, the largest geomagnetic storm on record (Carrington Event, 1859) points to risk. This solar storm creates havoc with telegraph machinery of that time. A more recent, near miss of a similar size coronal mass ejection from the sun instills alarm (2012). Such an incident today would disable power grids, cell phone towers, and portions of the internet among others. Though not advocating the Luddite view, we must question the wisdom of the escalating dependence on automation. Please carefully weigh Cicero’s words: “The enemy is within the gates; it is with our own luxury, our own folly, our own criminality that we have to contend.”
Roger Combs
Ona