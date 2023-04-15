The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

May is Apraxia Awareness Month, an opportunity to bring awareness to our community about childhood apraxia of speech (CAS).

Childhood apraxia of speech is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak. CAS makes it difficult or impossible for an affected child to plan the movements of the lips, tongue, jaw, etc. that are needed for speech. Children with apraxia of speech predominately have a quality understanding of language — they know what they want to say — but have difficulty learning or performing the complex movements that underlie speech. Apraxia of speech is one of the most severe childhood speech and communication disorders.

