May is Apraxia Awareness Month, an opportunity to bring awareness to our community about childhood apraxia of speech (CAS).
Childhood apraxia of speech is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak. CAS makes it difficult or impossible for an affected child to plan the movements of the lips, tongue, jaw, etc. that are needed for speech. Children with apraxia of speech predominately have a quality understanding of language — they know what they want to say — but have difficulty learning or performing the complex movements that underlie speech. Apraxia of speech is one of the most severe childhood speech and communication disorders.
I want to bring awareness to our community about this speech problem in children. Childhood apraxia of speech is still unfamiliar, misunderstood, and continues to have a significant impact on children and their families. Speech and communication are critical skills for young children to develop. We need to support children with apraxia of speech and their families. The only proven treatment for CAS is speech therapy and is quite costly as it extends over many years for these children. Through endless determination and hard work, children affected with CAS continue through their struggles to learn a skill — speaking — that comes effortlessly to other children.
My 7-year-old son, Benjamin, was suspected of having CAS when he began speech therapy at 22 months old. He was officially diagnosed once he turned 3 in March 2019. Since then, I have watched him work so hard to learn to speak, to be able to communicate his wants/needs to us and to attempt to build friendships with peers. This is a tough journey, heartbreaking at times, but we have hope for his future as more people become aware of CAS and as more research is funded to further understand and treat it.
Learn more about apraxia at www.apraxia-kids.org. Please help us raise awareness for these amazing children!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.