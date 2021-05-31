Well, Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. A few months later the Colonial Pipeline was shut down, cutting off the fuel supply to the eastern part of the U.S.A.
The governor of Michigan, who is far left, suggests that the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline from Canada be shut down. Of course, everything is blamed on the Russians.
Without fuel for the trucking industry, the country would shut down in a few weeks.
There are good people in both parties. It’s time to call out these non-Americans. Expose them for what they really are.
Keep your powder dry. You may need to save America.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington