For the last six years I have been friends with “Coach” Bob Bailey. “Coach” is the role all who work with youth treasure, so I refer to him as Coach.
Bob has, however, served the people of our community in many other capacities. He was also a teacher in Cabell County who earned his B.A. and master’s degrees from Marshall University — a true son of Marshall.
He was sheriff of Cabell County for eight years, which required close cooperation with the County Commission, and he also served 24 years on the County Commission.
He was and is a Huntington city councilman (eight years), and he spent a year as mayor — one qualification he rarely mentions. I’m sure he is proud of his service as a U.S. Marine. Semper fi, Coach.
He is a member of the Elks, Moose, NAACP, Marine Corps League, VFW, DAV and the American Legion, and he is a devoted Christian.
His is president of the board of the TTA, and he is proud of his role in working to improve the lives of our senior citizens as president of the Community Service Organization for seniors.
While a county commissioner, he worked to extend water and sewer service, build new ambulance and fire stations throughout the county and install new fire hydrants in rural locations.
I believe I have shown you why Bob’s many years of public service and his extensive experience on the commission make him the best choice for the job of county commissioner.
