This in response to a previously written letter to the editor stating why Carl Bailey should be allowed to continue the lease at the Robert Newlon Airfield.
This past fall Mr. Bailey along with the Huntington YMCA allowed Wayne and Huntington High School the use of their properties to host two large high school cross country meets. Each of those meets brought in nearly 300 athletes and their families from across West Virginia. One meet was even the WVSSAC Region IV meet that qualified numerous AA and AAA athletes from across West Virginia to participate in the state cross country meet.
Those families came as far away as Charleston and Parkersburg to watch their sons, daughters and grandchildren compete, and while in Huntington those families likely shopped and ate at local venues within Cabell County, bringing in much-needed revenue for those places in a COVID year.
Without Mr. Bailey and the YMCA’s hard work and commitment, pulling off these meets would not have been possible. In addition to miles of mowing that they both did, Mr. Bailey secured the airport to where air traffic would not disrupt either meet and he did not charge either school for the use of the airport for these functions. The improvements are obvious and the benefits that come with the improvements are beneficial to the community and the county. Without the improvements that Mr. Bailey has made to the airport and his help to support our athletes, there would not have been any way possible for a cross country meet to have been held.
We are not sure the community is fully aware of how gracious Mr. Bailey and the YMCA were to our local schools.
Thank You to all.
Jeanette Rutherford
Lavalette
Wayne High school head cross country coach