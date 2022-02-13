Mingling with political dictators rarely transpires. An exception happens in 1939. Psychoanalyst Carl Jung observes interaction of Hitler and Mussolini. Psychologists Coolidge and Segal write of it, “Jung said Hitler never laughed, and it appeared as if Hitler was sulking and in a bad mood. Jung viewed him ... with a singleness of purpose: to establish the Third Reich, a mystical all-powerful German nation, which would overcome all of Hitler’s perceived threats and previous insults in Germany’s history.” This frightens Jung. Yet, Jung surmises Benito Mussolini (father of fascism) to be an original man of warmth and energy.
Unavailable firsthand information on tyrants prompts resorting to informant reports. Coolidge and Segal identify six personality disorders in despot accounts: sadism, antisocialism, paranoia, narcissism, schizoid, and schizotypy. How do such people gain dominion over others? Cult personalities, such as Charles Manson and Jim Jones, furnish a partial answer with insights on the role of charisma.
In 1956, Khrushchev’s secret speech “On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences” disparages Stalin. It marks a thawing of the Cold War. Nowadays war looms on the horizon. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping fear overthrow. They rally their populace by alleging democratic republics pose a threat. Fabricating external threats and provoking war with land grabs permit them to grasp power firmly. As Aldous Huxley notes, “Dictators can always consolidate their tyranny by an appeal to patriotism.”
Autocracy rises. The power of the “me” over the “we” grows even in our democratic republic. As Plato points out, “Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated from of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” Restrain extreme freedom by promoting Benjamin Franklin’s essential liberty. Root out tyranny by honoring our national maxim of “E pluribus unum.” End subjugation by banishing the cult of personality and its attendant consequences.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.