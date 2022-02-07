A few weeks ago, “Maus,” authored by Art Spiegelman, a cartoon book about the Holocaust, was banned by a school district in Tennessee. It is part of a wave across the nation to remove books which inform and question our history in public schools. Some may remember the Kanawha County textbook battle in 1974. Today, banned books include works by Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize recipient in 1993, Mark Twain and other great literary icons in American literature. A dangerous trend.
Forbidding books, worse, burning books, is killing knowledge. Certainly I would like to see some works off the bookshelf, like “Mein Kampf” by Adolph Hitler, and the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a forgery created by the Russian secret service (and published by Henry Ford in the U.S.), even the “Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels for many readers. However, everyone, young and old, should have access to every written word to read and reflect. For me, one of the most heart-wrenching images is of mobs burning books: Nazis in Germany or ISIS and Taliban in the Middle East.
While banning books, why not include the holy scriptures of the Jews (Tanakh), Christians (King James Bible) and Muslims (Quran)? These works are full of stories, their content no different from modern works questioned in our school curricula.
