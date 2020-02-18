Well, it's time for another year of trout fishing at the Barboursville Lake William. Many know we get two trucks of fish, one early in January and one in March. The second is the much-publicized gold rush of West Virginia strain of gold rainbow trout.
The problem is we get only two stockings, and we get many many anglers from out of the area because of the easy access to the lake. The whole lake is fishable; about half can be used by handicapped anglers.
We need a third stocking to keep things hopping with all the fishing that goes on there. We get the full-size truck with full allotment of fish twice per season, but things can get real slow pretty quick from all the early crush of fishing addicts, and we have a bunch. We get people from hours away because they can access the water so easily. I have made friends with people from all over western and southern areas of our great state.
Happily, we have few issues with the crowding and elbow to elbow in the hotter areas of the lake. The regulars try to accommodate and make all others feel welcome. We like the conversation and sometimes can learn a tip or pass one along.
But, we still could use some more fish, and that would take one more truck, please! We know the state is build new and rebuilding older hatcheries, but this has been going on for a while. Let's see some results and a few more fish. Keep the good work going at the hatcheries, and step it up one more notch, please.
Thank you for the hard work and what we do get. Now, step aside and let me cast. I just saw a biggin break the surface.
Kevin Lusk
Milton