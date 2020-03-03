Well, just read a letter I wrote so long ago I forgot about it. I asked about the trout stockings we get. Well, I guess we got the first one. Poundage sounded good, but the numbers were wrong. Hundreds of mini trout were released. One friend showed me a picture of his six-fish limit — all on one 10-inch plate with room to spare.
I have only been able to fish one evening and caught one fish of about 7 to 8 inches long and very skinny. My buddy caught two, a bit shorter but fattening up nicely. Normally trout caught are 12 to 14 inches and fatten quickly, with 9 to 12 brood trout — big fish past their breeding prime. Only heard of one caught so far.
We pay for a fishing license and a stamp for trout, buy bait, lures, line, poles and reels and all the assorted gizmos to fish, eat at restaurants (mostly fast food, I admit), buy gas and whatever else we can think of to do. Point: We spend a lot of money to enjoy our hobbies and get shafted with mini trout. Barboursville needs to complain. People fishing need to complain to the DNR.
We used to get early stockings, but we now get pushed back weeks while we wait. The DNR head of fisheries told me on the phone we were one of the best stockings they did, more response and the most fishers of almost anywhere. Go look now anytime and almost nobody fishing because we got shafted. It happened before, and it will happen again.
Is this how you treat the better areas?
Kevin Lusk
Milton