One thing about Michael Barone’s national column (“ What will feminized America look like?“, Sept. 11) really made me angry. He stated that out of the trend of decreasing college enrollment, 71% of the college dropouts were men. Then he blames it on the sexual assault kangaroo courts set up by President Obama. Really! Men did not finish college because they were afraid of being accused of rape? That is ridiculous!
Perhaps men have dropped out because it’s too expensive. Maybe they dropped out because they can make more money as an electrician or plumber than they can as a schoolteacher.
Then he states that 65% of college women graduate and 59% of men in college graduate. Why not praise women for their perseverance instead of feeling threatened? Then he states that even women with very high IQs and unlimited career prospects often stay home to care of their young children. What a backhanded compliment! Does he think only stupid women stay home to take care of the kids?
For an educated man, Michael Barone comes across as a man with provincial views.
