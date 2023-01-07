The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fittingly, The Herald-Dispatch Christmas day edition displayed a red, yellow, and green “Merry Christmas” large-font shout out, followed by a bold headline announcing, “COVID relief money is building new MU baseball field.”

One gathers from the story under Mr. Mike Tony’s byline that such federal monies (for coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security) might have been better spent on “people of low income expressing significant hardship and need for immediate help paying rent and utilities and getting food” rather than well-heeled fans seeking athletic entertainment. Here we may be reminded of Thucydides, who observed that, “The strong do what they will, and the weak suffer what they must,” only in our present-day circumstance it could be said that community and university leaders do what they will, and those without swipe cards to the skyboxes suffer what they must.

