Fittingly, The Herald-Dispatch Christmas day edition displayed a red, yellow, and green “Merry Christmas” large-font shout out, followed by a bold headline announcing, “COVID relief money is building new MU baseball field.”
One gathers from the story under Mr. Mike Tony’s byline that such federal monies (for coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security) might have been better spent on “people of low income expressing significant hardship and need for immediate help paying rent and utilities and getting food” rather than well-heeled fans seeking athletic entertainment. Here we may be reminded of Thucydides, who observed that, “The strong do what they will, and the weak suffer what they must,” only in our present-day circumstance it could be said that community and university leaders do what they will, and those without swipe cards to the skyboxes suffer what they must.
Somehow, I am reminded of Frank Lloyd Wright, who once noted, “Things should be a grace to the landscape, not a disgrace to the landscape.” Similarly, one might think that a university should be a grace to the community of which it is a part not a disgrace to the community.
With its public relations and marketing juggernaut, its oft stated full-bore commitment to “inclusivity” and “outreach” and its unshakable embracing of “shared governance” — where all university constituent groups weigh in on every facet of every issue before a final institutional decision is made — one wonders how Marshall could have made such an awful public relations “Bah humbug” blunder. Is it that our “leaders” have been so blinded by the incandescence of stadium lights that they cannot see those who depend on groups like the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition to provide food and housing assistance? Where, in other words, is the “care” in the CARES Act? Or why aren’t we demonstrating that, “We care”?
