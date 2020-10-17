Essential reporting in volatile times.

Mr. Mark Bates is a local long-term businessman who has competently served as representative of my district as chairman of The Huntington City Council during several continuous sessions and currently is running for our West Virginia House of Delegates in District 16. In my 50 years of local architectural and land-development endeavors, I can’t recall having recommended any candidate for office, but I feel the need to do so in Mark’s case. I met Mark some 25 years ago and firmly believe he would serve all West Virginia citizens just as competently as he has served Huntington citizens.

Larry Ellis

Huntington

