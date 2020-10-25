Over the last 12 years Mark Bates has led Huntington faithfully as a member of the City Council, ultimately serving nine years as the chairman. During that time, he has demonstrated strong leadership with a heart for what is best for the city while also offering a listening ear to all constituents with ideas to improve our beloved city.
During his term, the city has grown and prospered in many ways from the development of KineticPark to the rebirth of the downtown and its local businesses. Along with leaders on both sides of the aisle, Bates worked to shore up the city’s finances after years of neglect, taking the city from being insolvent to being able to pay its bills. As a result, the city is now investing more than ever into paving projects, budgets for our fire and police departments, and the removal of dilapidated buildings. Looking ahead, Bates and city leadership helped pave the way for upcoming projects like the Virgin Hyperloop that will bring thousands more jobs to our community.
Bates has a strong vision for community improvement, innovative ideas for solid solutions, and the ability to get the right people at the table, unifying the community to achieve goals together. For 12 years he has proven himself to be the right choice for the city of Huntington and now he is the right choice for District 16. In addition to being endorsed by business, labor, and education groups, his proven record of success in Huntington makes him a choice you can feel confident about on Nov. 3. He has shown his character, compassion, and vision as the City Council chairman and will continue to serve us well in the House of Delegates.
Ashley Stephens
Huntington