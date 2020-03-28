The virus is spread by people who are the most active in society. They in turn take it back to the most inactive people. Most of these people have health problems.
Our seniors helped us get through our youth. Help them by staying out of public places if you can.
Over 50% of the public are on assistance of some kind. Mot of the people that are panicking depend on the government for almost everything.
The government will not completely solve this problem. You have to use common sense.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington