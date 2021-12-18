As the global pandemic slides into its third year, I for one am very glad we have the competent, organized and well-run Cabell-Huntington Health Department to help us get through this. Since COVID-19 first appeared here, the health department has been on the forefront of accurate and timely information, mass vaccinations, testing, and adapting rapidly to a constantly changing foe.
Recently my wife and I felt the need to get tested and we opted for the health department’s drive-through site. Unlike some places, they didn’t ask for insurance information and shove a boatload of forms in our faces. We had to fill out a brief form, spit into small tubes, seal everything up, and hand it back. That was it. The whole process took less than 10 minutes.
Public health never gets the support or recognition it deserves until things go badly wrong, and then it seems like half the country is ready to criticize and denigrate these dedicated professionals. Cabell Countians are lucky to have the CHHD in their corner.
