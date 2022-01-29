In 1918, the first cases of influenza started in an Army base in Kansas. The Army in 1918 depended on horses — a lot of horses — to help fight the First World War. To dispose of all the manure created by that many horses, the manure was burned on a regular basis. The day of the burning a giant dust storm kicked up and spread the smoke and ash from the fire. No masks were worn in this process, and by the next morning approximately 500 men were in the Army infirmary sick.
From this one episode the army was able to spread this outbreak of an unknown illness all over the world as the men were sent out to fight after basic training. The authorities had no idea what was happening. The influenza was so dangerous that one could be fine at breakfast and dead by dinnertime. Over 600,000 people worldwide would succumb to this flu. It would attack the lungs, and people would literally drown in their own bodily fluids. Scientists and doctors were at a loss and helpless to control the situation let alone have a vaccine to stop or control it.
I’m sure if you were to ask anyone who contracted this killer they would have gladly taken a vaccine if one had existed. Fortunately with today’s technology we have such a vaccine. By getting the vaccine you may still get the virus; however, you lesson your chances of passing away from it.
Count your blessings you live in 2022 not in 1918. Do everyone a favor and get vaccinated.
