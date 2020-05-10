Being home every day used to mean going bowling, go golfing or out to a movie. Go out to dinner. Stop by a friend’s house.
Now being home every day …
Can someone tell me when did Drew Carey get gray-headed? When did “General Hospital” take me back to Luke and Laura?
I hear the train every hour. I hear people talking, laughing, fighting. I hear dogs barking. I hear doors slamming. I hear cars’ honking and loud music.
The wife or girlfriend telling you to cut the grass, paint the house, finish all chores.
You can hear your son play his drums. The trash cans and trash man are loud. You play PS4 all day and can’t feel your fingers.
Tune up the car. Wash the car. At least you can play the guitar. Do magic tricks. Tap dance. Juggle. Sing. Play piano. Practice your standup comedy and so on.
Maybe when all this is over, you will have an act to take on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and so on.
Being at home every day is terrible, but it could be worse. Just hang in there and stay safe.
Frank Weber
Huntington