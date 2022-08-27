It is critical that we keep West Virginia “Almost Heaven.” That means championing investments in recycling to conserve resources and ensure reusable plastic does not end up in nature. Because West Virginia’s environment is so important, we were pleased to see the U.S. Senate take a step toward meaningful action with the passage of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act and the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act thanks, in large part, to the help of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
These bills are essential to improving our community recycling infrastructure, expanding access in rural and underserved areas and increasing overall collection rates. What’s more, the investments will lead to new jobs while supporting public-private collaboration like our industry’s Every Bottle Back initiative to help get more of our valuable, 100% recyclable bottles and cans back so they can be remade, as intended. West Virginia currently has one of the lowest recycling rates in the country due to access issues in many rural areas. Senator Capito recognizes that we must prioritize our rural and underserved communities to provide better access to recycling if we want to begin addressing this issue.
Protecting the environment and eliminating plastic waste in our landfills and public spaces is a top priority for the West Virginia Beverage Association. The beverage industry continues to collaborate with environmental partners and local municipalities to invest in community recycling upgrades, and we are encouraged by Senator Capito’s commitment to supporting these types of public-private partnerships as part of the solution to our nation’s recycling challenges.
We remain committed to being a part of the solution to create a cleaner environment and a more circular economy for West Virginians, and we urge the U.S. House to act without delay to pass these important bills.
