It is critical that we keep West Virginia “Almost Heaven.” That means championing investments in recycling to conserve resources and ensure reusable plastic does not end up in nature. Because West Virginia’s environment is so important, we were pleased to see the U.S. Senate take a step toward meaningful action with the passage of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act and the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act thanks, in large part, to the help of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

These bills are essential to improving our community recycling infrastructure, expanding access in rural and underserved areas and increasing overall collection rates. What’s more, the investments will lead to new jobs while supporting public-private collaboration like our industry’s Every Bottle Back initiative to help get more of our valuable, 100% recyclable bottles and cans back so they can be remade, as intended. West Virginia currently has one of the lowest recycling rates in the country due to access issues in many rural areas. Senator Capito recognizes that we must prioritize our rural and underserved communities to provide better access to recycling if we want to begin addressing this issue.

