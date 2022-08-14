Recently, Howard Dryden and Diane Duncan of Edinburgh University paint a bleak picture. They warn of dire ocean-acidification consequences in their Atlantic observation report.
Tiny plants and animals known as plankton in the top 200 meters of the world’s oceans constitute the planet’s lungs, not Amazon rain forest. Plankton in oceans produce 50% to80% of atmospheric oxygen. For 2.4 billion years phytoplankton photosynthesis controls atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2). Plankton support life and control climate. When breathing, thank plankton in life-giving oceans.
Since the 1950s, plankton populations decline. Less than 50% of plankton remain. Ability to remove CO2 from ocean water dwindles. Loss of plankton and CO2 buildup drives ocean acidification with formation of carbonic acid. More than 50% of marine life contain calcium carbonate. Increasing acidity dissolves them.
In the 1940s, ocean surface acidity resides at pH 8.2. Most carbonate-based marine life begins dissolving at pH 8.04. Nowadays, oceans measure at pH 8.03. Some modeling predicts a pH 7.95 by 2045, where plankton become compromised and die.
Carbonate-based plankton loss signals catastrophe. They’re at bottom of the marine food chain. Seals, sea birds, whales, and fish disappear that feed on them. Plankton’s dimethyl sulfide (DMS) production stops. Lacking DMS, cloud formation over oceans ceases. Absent clouds: humidity, temperature, water evaporation, and solar radiation reaching earth’s surface increase. Without lipids from plankton at water surface, higher evaporation rates boost hurricane formation.
Given 80% of oceanic pollution emanates from land, end the practice of “dilution is the solution to pollution.” Saving earth’s oxygen supply generated by plankton demands attention. Rachel Carson notes our plight when observing, “It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose, should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life. But the sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist: the threat is rather to life itself.”
