A recent editorial cartoon shows President Trump holding a jug of Roundup weed killer as if he approves using it to hold off COVID-19. No sane person would do anything but chuckle, right? This stuff could kill you, right?
Well, the joke is on you! Roundup starts with keeping weeds away from corn stalks, but the stalks still suck it up and it ends up in your body as food and drink! How? Well, the food scientists are paid by the food industry to make things they can sell cheaper. So, one thing they invented that saves a bundle is high fructose corn syrup, an artificial sweetener. Key word: corn. Cheaper than sugar!
The food industry uses this in nearly anything on the food shelves — soups, baked goods and some canned foods, even colas. The Food and Drug Administration says that it’s in so minute an amount, it’s safe for you. Oh, really?
Then how come certain types of cancer have climbed steadily over the years since this product was entered into the food chain? This past week, a court settlement was reached that will award nearly $11 billion to people with cancer that was traced to Roundup.
So, what can you do? You need food. Well, for one thing, read the labels on your food packages. If the first ingredient is high fructose corn syrup, look for an alternative, such as colas that say “Made with real sugar.” High sugar intake is not good, but it won’t poison you, and table sugar will not give you diabetes. That culprit is blood sugar. Look it up.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio