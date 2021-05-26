Electric vehicles as “the transportation of the future” have a lot of problems glossed over by manufacturers’ hype. Since gas taxes pay for road building and repairs, a new tax system for these vehicles at the recharge station is easy, but how about at-home charging stations? The home costs of a recharge will show up on your electric bill. It isn’t free.
Another silent problem is end-of-life replacement costs of these batteries and disposal. Also, in towns like Huntington with viaducts that fill with rainwater, if a driver takes the risk, he is quickly driving a submarine with a hole in it. Since the manufacturers are not mentioning problems like these in their surge for the sale, buyers should very cautious of this blather.
With the Biden administration shutting down this country’s ability to produce oil and gas, thereby denying your ability to cheaply fuel your own autos, gas prices will keep going up and up. You might consider a scooter. Yes, it would be nice if all cars could run on air, but not on “hot air.”
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio