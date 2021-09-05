The act of moving our military personnel from Afghanistan and leaving at least $60 billion worth of top military equipment, including our best planes and helicopters on our deserted bases and airfields, before bringing out citizens and loyal Afghans, is the worst debacle this country has endured, and it was brought on by a foolish president.
Biden should be impeached and removed from office. The top brass that conspired with the president should be fired and lose their pensions.
The Aug. 28 editorial cartoon titled “Military-Industrial Complex” was a tremendous cartoon pertaining to this tragic event in history. In the early 1960s, President Dwight Eisenhower warned of the influence and power of the relationship between the government and its defense contractors. As the Supreme Allied Commander Europe during World War II and president during the Cold War, he was aware of the power this alliance held.
