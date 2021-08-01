We are close to losing the America that we grew up with that I personally have been very proud of for most of my life. We have had some problems over the past 245 years, but we have always strived to correct any inequities, not all as fast as some wanted but eventually done.
We know Biden is not running the country because his administration is mostly made up of Obama’s people, like the White House staff, heads of the NSA, CIA and FBI, Department of Justice, most of the cabinet, ambassadors, secretaries of government departments, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer and many more politically active individuals who are working very hard to turn our country into a one-party system that leads to a dictatorship instead of a temporary elected leader.
I think that Biden has been acting more like a dictator than an elected leader by only half the country. He was supposed to be the great peacemaker between the parties, but he has become the biggest divider and ruling by executive order and not by our laws. I do not understand how he can stop enforcing laws that were written to protect our own citizens like the invasion going on now at our southern border by not controlling all the illegals being sent all over our country. There are going to be enough people from all over the world coming in this year to replace everyone in West Virginia or many other states.
I am for impeaching Biden after the 2022 elections and getting our country back and eliminating their Marxist agenda. I don’t know who’s in charge of the White House, but whoever it is is trying to destroy America. He or she is either afraid of China or Russia or on their payroll, because they will not stand up to them for their attacks on us.
