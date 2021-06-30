Why are the new leaders of our country trying to destroy it?
Why else would they approve of defunding our police, start teaching our military that our country is racist and not worthy of defending, teach our children if they are Black they are oppressed and if you are white than you are an oppressor and you should judge people by the color of their skin?
Why have they opened our borders to all comers and are giving them free transportation to all over our country, free health care, furnishing living quarters and anything else they need?
The only reason I can see is that they want us to become a noncountry and give up our freedoms and eliminate everything but one federal government control of every facet of our lives from abortion, birth, education, career, whether you deserve to retire or whether you deserve to live any longer.
I can’t believe the criminal Bidens are in charge of our country. Joe Biden has been one of the most racist congressmen and senators in modern times who was against integration and has operated like the Mafia, making money by peddling influence and bragged about holding up a billion dollars to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor investigating his son. They have become multimillionaires while Joe has always only been a public servant. How does that happen? On foreign relations he barks but has no bite; pay attention to his actions.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington