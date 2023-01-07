What can we take away from the president’s recent executive order pronouncement of his administration’s new border policy? It appears all an oppressed asylm seeking migrant will now require is a smartphone to access a government app and a “sponsor” to vouch for the migrant in order to schedule an appointment for the date to gain entry onto U.S. soil. Thus, the Biden administration eliminates the bad optics created by FOX News’ drones and night vision technology that have captured the desperate daily attempts at mass migration across U.S. borders and rivers for all Americans to see.
How is this policy going to make things any better? There is still going to be incentive and opportunity for widespread drug smuggling and human trafficking. There are still going to be millions into the billions of taxpayer dollars needed to provide social services to the nearly three million and still counting who have crossed the U.S. Southern Border over the past 2-plus years.
Will this new policy reduce or disincentivize the illegal manufacture and distribution of fentanyl? Not likely. When whatever constitutes enough American adults and children have died as a result, perceptive mass tort lawyers will not be able to obtain compensation for affected families. The U.S. government will have immunity from the proximate cause effects resulting from a failed border policy and any lawsuits filed against Mexican drug cartels or the governments of Mexico or China would also be pointless.
Not until the newly elected U.S. House of Representatives is sworn in and seated might there be any reason to hold out slim hope that our government will in a bipartisan effort work toward comprehensive border policy reform. In the meantime, I suspect a swarm of opportunistic, unvetted vouching sponsors will quickly appear and smartphone sales in countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama and Mexico will spike. Unless Humanitarian Joe Biden were to provide them.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.