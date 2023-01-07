The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What can we take away from the president’s recent executive order pronouncement of his administration’s new border policy? It appears all an oppressed asylm seeking migrant will now require is a smartphone to access a government app and a “sponsor” to vouch for the migrant in order to schedule an appointment for the date to gain entry onto U.S. soil. Thus, the Biden administration eliminates the bad optics created by FOX News’ drones and night vision technology that have captured the desperate daily attempts at mass migration across U.S. borders and rivers for all Americans to see.

How is this policy going to make things any better? There is still going to be incentive and opportunity for widespread drug smuggling and human trafficking. There are still going to be millions into the billions of taxpayer dollars needed to provide social services to the nearly three million and still counting who have crossed the U.S. Southern Border over the past 2-plus years.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you