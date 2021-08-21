Biden’s stumbling from crisis to crisis has hit a disastrous point with his ill-conceived withdrawal from Afghanistan. Afghans who have helped our military for the last 20 years have been left in their country to be killed by the Taliban. News reports say that they are already being killed. As I write this, the TV news networks are showing U.S. helicopters rescuing Americans and others from Kabul International Airport.
Biden said that when we left Afghanistan it would be at least three months before the Taliban could threaten the capital city of Kabul. Well, the Taliban are in Kabul and have taken over the government. Although midnight in Kabul, U. S. helicopters are desperately trying to get our people out of harm’s way. Biden has deserted our military bases and airports that still contain our military weapons and our planes. Biden’s actions even allowed the Taliban terrorists to be rescued from the prison in Kabul. They should have been flown to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where we have other imprisoned terrorists. In a few years these released Taliban terrorists will be flying our deserted planes to the U.S. to attack our citizens.
It is so sad to know what is going to happen to our Afghan friends, and to the women and girls who will have to return to sharia law, where they will only be property of the Taliban. No more school and other liberties they enjoyed with the U. S. military presence.
I think most Americans think that we should get out of Afghanistan, but I think they also know that this was not the time, or the way, to get out.
