President Biden’s energy crisis, along with his bungling foreign policy, has destroyed our important alliance with our Middle East ally, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and OPEC are planning to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia has been angry with Biden; as a presidential candidate, he had claimed that, if elected president, he would stop arms shipments to Saudi Arabia and make them the pariah that they are. Currently Biden is courting Iran (a common enemy of both Saudi and the U.S.) to secure a nuclear deal that would give Iran billions of dollars for which Iran would use to fund terrorism throughout the region and threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and the other gulf states.
With the November elections coming soon, Biden and the Democrats are getting desperate to try and lower gasoline prices to try and retain their congressional majorities. They are increasingly taking millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. If Biden continues to deplete our reserves, what will the United States do if we were in a military conflict?
After reaching all time high gasoline prices (USA Today reported in March 2022), Biden blamed this on Putin and Trump. When gas prices were falling this summer, Biden went around the country holding events to brag about this achievement, taking full credit. When the prices began rising again, Biden disavowed all responsibility and went back to blaming others.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg admitted on Fox News recently that they are only taking steps that will provide “short-term relief.” He continued, “We will all be better off when American-made clean energy dominates the way we fuel our transportation system.” Higher gas prices are part of their plan to force Americans to abandon fossil fuels, regardless of the cost to our economic prosperity and national security. The United States has over 264 billion barrels of untapped oil — more than any other country on the planet. We have enough natural gas to fuel our economy as well as Western Europe. Biden’s war on fossil fuels at home and abroad has done more to make the United States more dependent on an unfriendly OPEC and enemies such as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela than any other president in memory.
Biden says that there should be real consequences for Saudi Arabia reducing their oil to the United States. What about consequences for Biden for destroying our fossil fuel industry? Instead of begging Saudi Arabia for oil, had Biden promoted fossil fuels as the former administration did, we could tell Saudi Arabia where to go with their oil.
