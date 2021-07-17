The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Well, Joe Biden threatened the American people with a nuclear bomb. Now, low-level government drones may knock on your door to muscle you into taking the vaccine shot.

Now the men and women of the military may be forced to take the shot — the people who protect this country.

Joe Biden is not the ruler of the world. He doesn’t have the right to take your guns. Come on your property. Force you to take the vaccine shot. Teach the critical race theory to your young children.

If the FBI or CIA wanted to stop the training of Anitfa, they could have years ago. They know where they’re at, just like the Taliban.

Go to your child’s classroom. See what is going on. Get involved. Wake up!

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

