There was a very worrisome article in the news recently. President Biden fired the director of Social Security (by email) with no warning and accused the director of politicizing that office. Biden has also appointed a political crony as replacement. Biden’s own obvious plan is to permanently politicize the service that millions of Americans depend on for their very existence. Of all the things he has changed in the past few months, this will affect every citizen, young or old. There is no way that Biden will not “fiddle” with rules of eligibility, retirement benefits, and your contributions to SS, etc. Look for a whole new rule book. If you are eligible and trying to decide on when to apply, now is the time to start making big changes in your retirement plan.
One final thought, if you are going to “Roar,” now would be a good time to do so.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio