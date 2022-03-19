The Biden administration seems to only want to deal with our enemies for oil. They are Russia, Iran, Venezuela and our so-called ally Saudi Arabia “who won’t even answer his phone call,” so where is he respected in the world?
It does seem to me that he likes dealing with his buddies, who are socialist dictators or kings that he would like to become, so he deals with them instead of putting our energy workers back to work. He was elected to return our country to normalcy and be a peace maker. He has failed at everything he has touched — getting the virus under control, putting people back to work, controlling our border — and broken everything that was not broken. I don’t believe he has any idea according to his own words how to fix anything, so why is he still our leader?
We need a leader in our greatest time of need, and we have none. The world has become very dangerous with the joining of Russia and China that together want to take down our country and rule the world. They are leaders that have no morals and think nothing of killing innocent people including women and children.
